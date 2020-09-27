Zacks: Analysts Expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.67. Concho Resources reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,608,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,024,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 808,921 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

