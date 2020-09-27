Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.08 Million

Brokerages predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce sales of $474.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $463.90 million to $488.00 million. DexCom posted sales of $396.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.20.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $2,525,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total value of $175,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,618 shares of company stock worth $22,210,528. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after buying an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $134,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after buying an additional 199,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after buying an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $402.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 183.73, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.81. DexCom has a 52 week low of $145.23 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

