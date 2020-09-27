Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

