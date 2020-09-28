$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

NYSE:HUN opened at $21.36 on Monday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,032,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 606,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

