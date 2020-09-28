1,036 Shares in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at about $2,999,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at $7,345,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSG opened at $237.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -230.31 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $182.47 and a one year high of $316.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.80.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

