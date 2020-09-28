1,360 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $125,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 479.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

