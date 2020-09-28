16,975 Shares in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 54.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,852 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $379.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

