25,685 Shares in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. lifted its stake in Gogo by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 789,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gogo by 44,187.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 131,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gogo by 22.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $8.99 on Monday. Gogo Inc has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $764.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other news, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver acquired 2,606,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $26,428,480.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

