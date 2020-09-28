2,828 Shares in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,482,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,017,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,824,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $97.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

