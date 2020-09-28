3,800 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAFM. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $118.01 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.30.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.