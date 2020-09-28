3,858 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

