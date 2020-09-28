388 Shares in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 30.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,768,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,615 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 311.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 535,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 404,902 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 152.9% during the second quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 409,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 247,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 58.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 670,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 247,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 45.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 791,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 246,405 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLIBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $933,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLIBA stock opened at $80.52 on Monday. GCI Liberty Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.14.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

