4,395 Shares in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter worth $247,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. SP Plus Corp has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $420.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.