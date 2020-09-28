5,308 Shares in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Energizer by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Energizer by 39.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Energizer by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $688,322.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENR opened at $39.41 on Monday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENR. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

