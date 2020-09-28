5,500 Shares in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,344,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FRPT opened at $102.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.80 and a beta of 0.77. Freshpet Inc has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $116.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

