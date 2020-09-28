6,061 Shares in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AtriCure by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AtriCure by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 95,139 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AtriCure by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 639,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 227,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. AtriCure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

