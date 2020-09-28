9,365 Shares in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 182.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,434,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 927,187 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,239,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,020,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 647,003 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 851,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 336,639 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 266,689 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. EVO Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $193,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $141,857.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,634.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,252 shares of company stock worth $722,237. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

