ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,239 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 118,621 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ADT by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,377 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ADT by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,181 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ADT by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,662 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ADT by 37.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $429,205,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $777,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,137,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock worth $430,810,290. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. ADT Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.33.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their target price on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

