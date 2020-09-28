Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 219,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

