Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 896 Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in WesBanco by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WesBanco by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC opened at $20.51 on Monday. WesBanco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Young bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

