Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 541,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $21,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $150,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

AJRD stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

