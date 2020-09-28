American International Group Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $237.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $182.47 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.57 and a beta of 0.87.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

