AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 11,064 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $21,476,000. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,291,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,128,000 after buying an additional 611,468 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth $10,169,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 398,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 246,945 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 131.3% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 267,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

