AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 2,702 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,525 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

