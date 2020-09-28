AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 109,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $101,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,641.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

