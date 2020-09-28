AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Select Medical worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Select Medical by 146.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,098,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 1,248,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 77.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 557,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 208.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 389,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 59.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $2,691,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

