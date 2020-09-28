AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,168,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,380.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,240 shares of company stock worth $4,153,124 over the last 90 days. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $24.47 on Monday. Purple Innovation Inc has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

