AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 99.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,301 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at $8,724,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,351.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 112.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 51,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at $2,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of FELE opened at $56.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $26,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $192,438.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

