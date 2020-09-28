AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Steven Madden by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 46,701 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Steven Madden by 57.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 142.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 74,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,112,000 after purchasing an additional 108,293 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $19.97 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.