AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,241 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Chemours worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 91.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chemours by 32.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 152,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

NYSE:CC opened at $19.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.46. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

