AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 13,656 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $300,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $126,853.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,646 shares of company stock worth $692,884. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $856.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMPH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.