AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,385 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 33.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $73.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

