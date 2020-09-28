ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 273,374 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

