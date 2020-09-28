Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 1,681.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 480,605 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,049,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,176,000 after buying an additional 353,679 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the first quarter worth $6,630,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after buying an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the second quarter worth $4,656,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $446,851.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,756. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

