Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 423.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6,170.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 81.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SASR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SASR opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

