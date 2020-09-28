Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 23,912 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Banner worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,226,000 after buying an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 21.8% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 6,013.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 587,253 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

