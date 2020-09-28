Bank of America Corp DE Sells 59,541 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.50% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,373,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $62.71 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.