Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of Independent Bank Group worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBTX. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 204.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of IBTX opened at $42.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

