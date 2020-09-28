BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,996 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of BGC Partners worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,802,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after buying an additional 805,079 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 5,266,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 2,179,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,736,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 476,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 196,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $841.55 million, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

