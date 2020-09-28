Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,951,000 after purchasing an additional 437,094 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,820,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,381,000 after acquiring an additional 80,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,054,000 after acquiring an additional 460,098 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $9,045,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $9,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.19. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,906 shares of company stock valued at $166,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

