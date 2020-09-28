BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMCH. AXA raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 11.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 83.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $40.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.75.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

