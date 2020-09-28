California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,450 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 157,426 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of CNS stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.