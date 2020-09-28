California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 514.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,115 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $10.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

