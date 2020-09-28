California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Graham worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Graham by 19.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $410.07 on Monday. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $678.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total value of $456,203.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

