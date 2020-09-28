California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 49.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3,354.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 358,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL stock opened at $95.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $1,337,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,514,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,257,462 shares of company stock worth $409,239,827.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.