California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 299 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 19.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 90.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $230,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $260,103.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 939,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,953,409.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $952,795 over the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $49.61 on Monday. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.