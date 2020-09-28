California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,239 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Triton International were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,742,000 after purchasing an additional 635,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Triton International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Triton International by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 146,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triton International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRTN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Triton International stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

