California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,884 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $29.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

