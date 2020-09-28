Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 444.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $1,898,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,235,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,748. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

