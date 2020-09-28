Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $37.52 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The company had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

